HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to have his COVID-19 emergency powers extended.

He’s looking to have his powers extended 90 days past the Sept. 30 expiration.

Back in July, lawmakers had voted to extend the governor’s powers.

House, Senate pass resolution giving Gov. Lamont more powers Lawmakers returned to the state capitol Wednesday and voted to extend the governor’s executive powers.

Lamont’s emergency powers were put in place at the start of the pandemic.

The hundreds of emergency orders covered things like requiring face masks in certain settings, implementing mandates for vaccines, having the Dept. of Education set safety rules for schools and childcare, and providing more temporary housing.

Back in August, Lamont announced that there would be mask mandate at schools until Sept. 30, which is when his powers expire.

He has not yet announced that this mandate would be extended, but he said he'd like to see it continue while children aren't able to get vaccinated.

Over the summer, hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol to protest Lamont’s emergency orders getting extended.

Lawmakers ultimately did extend his powers to Sept. 30.