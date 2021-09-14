HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to have his COVID-19 emergency powers extended.
He’s looking to have his powers extended 90 days past the Sept. 30 expiration.
Back in July, lawmakers had voted to extend the governor’s powers.
Lawmakers returned to the state capitol Wednesday and voted to extend the governor’s executive powers.
Lamont’s emergency powers were put in place at the start of the pandemic.
The hundreds of emergency orders covered things like requiring face masks in certain settings, implementing mandates for vaccines, having the Dept. of Education set safety rules for schools and childcare, and providing more temporary housing.
Back in August, Lamont announced that there would be mask mandate at schools until Sept. 30, which is when his powers expire.
He has not yet announced that this mandate would be extended, but he said he'd like to see it continue while children aren't able to get vaccinated.
Over the summer, hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol to protest Lamont’s emergency orders getting extended.
Lawmakers ultimately did extend his powers to Sept. 30.
Whatever’s Duffy you bootlicker .. aren’t you due for your vid booster …. Muffdiver
Name and shame, that's the game. Do we have a winner?
You've given all these elected officials too much power. They'll never let it go now. I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.
Blame me....if you can.
The child king with his play sough scepter wants his power extended …. It’s time for him to go
I hope those who voted for this fool see the error they made and make a better choice next time
Whatever side you stand for
Pick better leaders .. these people suck and are killing us
Please provide your name and hometown. I will look up your State Representative and State Senator and forward you views to them. You are obviously to lazy and "chicken" to do it yourself. That's how representative government works.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT "blame me"
