WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Local businesses are feeling the impact after being forced to close or work remotely due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont held a conference call to tell businesses how the state is planning on helping.
Lamont said the state is looking to help in a number of areas, especially when it comes to revenue. He realized that many businesses are hurting.
In a survey of roughly 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Connecticut, 80 percent said they expect to see their revenues drop because of the pandemic.
Lamont announced that state is working on a bridge loan program, which are low to zero interest short-term loans aimed at helping businesses stay afloat.
The state is still working out the details, but he hops to role that out next week. The state also previously said businesses can have extra time for taxpayers.
On Thursday, Lamont said Connecticut will follow the IRS’ move to give individual taxpayers 90 days to also make payments.
Lamont continues to talk with lawmakers about a relief package in Connecticut. He says he has been pressuring the federal delegation on stimulus funds, which President Donald Trump signed a bill on yesterday.
“We’re trying to do everything we can, working in conjunction with the federals to hit the ground sooner,” Lamont said.
Lamont also said people in Connecticut have listened generally to calls to stay at home. He’s hopeful this can help slow the spread of this virus, although the state continues to take steps to bolster healthcare systems.
