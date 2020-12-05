(WFSB) - A member of Governor Ned Lamont's staff is self isolating after testing positive for COVID.
Chief of Staff Paul Mounds made the announcement Saturday night.
He says that the employee, Deputy Director of Communications Rob Blanchard, was last in the governor's proximity on Thursday.
However, Blanchard was not in close contact with Gov. Lamont, so the governor will not need to quarantine.
In a statement, Mounds said:
“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and the across the country. We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines.”
Blanchard said he had tested negative back on Monday and began exhibiting mild symptoms of the coronavirus Friday night.
As a result of the positive test, Blanchard will quarantine for the next two weeks.
"This is another example of the necessity to get tested and take all necessary measures to protect yourself and others," Blanchard said in a statement.
Gov. Lamont is feeling well and will remain at his private residence through the weekend.
The governor does not have any scheduled appearances during that timeframe.
Contact tracing is currently underway and Gov. Lamont will continue to undergo scheduled testing within the coming days.
Those that were in close contact with Blamchard will self quarantine.
