HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers are set to expire on February 15, along with 11 state mandates.
Lamont wants a little more time when it comes to masks in schools.
He is asking the legislature to keep masks in schools until February 28, but he wants lawmakers to vote on the other mandates.
When it comes to masks Lamont says the extra time will help public health officials make the right decision in light of declining COVID numbers.
Lamont says it will be up to cities and towns to decide whether children in their schools wear masks.
On Tuesday there is an all-day public hearing with legislators allowing people to weigh in on the mandates.
One Republican Senator says she’s concerned that booster mandates for home healthcare workers could leave many facilities short staffed.
“Even with all the encouragement to comply, they are looking at having to let 80-100 staff members go by that deadline which I think is February 11th. Which would cripple an already-crippled health care delivery point of continuum of the care,” said State Senator Heather Somers (R – Groton).
The legislature returns to the state capitol tomorrow, but they plan to vote on the mandates on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.