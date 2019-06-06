HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and the governor addressed the end of the legislative session on Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke with the media on Thursday morning.
Democratic Reps. Joe Aresimowicz and Matt Ritter, the speaker of the House and House majority leader, said they'll do the same Thursday afternoon.
Lamont marked the end of the session around midnight by making a quick speech to lawmakers.
He praised lawmakers for their hard work, which included the passing of a two-year $43 billion budget.
“Fiscal stability is a key to economic growth and this is a budget that gets us going in the right direction," Lamont said.
Raising the state's minimum wage and paid family medical leave were among the highlights in the session of which Democrats said they were proud.
Republicans said they were left out moments before a vote was taken.
They said they objected to a huge tax implication of nearly $2 billion over the next two years.
Tolls and transportation funding were not taken up during the session.
For those items, Lamont said he will call the General Assembly back for a special session.
Lawmakers could also talk about building a casino in Bridgeport.
