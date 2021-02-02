HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer ban went into effect on Monday morning due Winter Storm Cooper was lifted on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont put the ban in place at 5 a.m. on Monday and lifted it just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Our crews have been out all night clearing the roads, but we encourage anyone who needs to be out to give themselves extra time, take it slow, and use caution as the roads remain slick in some areas,” Lamont said.
The ban had included all empty and tandem tractor trailers traveling on all limited access highways statewide.
The ban also included all tractor trailers traveling on I-84.
The order was in collaboration with neighboring states that implemented similar travel restrictions for the storm and excluded those providing emergency supplies necessary for response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, testing supplies, and medications. It will remain in effect until further notice.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
So now, since Covid, the gov can just arbitrarily ban travel and restrict movement for any reason, even a seasonal typical snowstorm. Nice. Welcome to the communist states of america. You people have kissed your freedom good bye when you bought into the scamdemic....otherwise known as the flu.
Um...no. You either don't pay attention or your memory is so short that you don't remember that these bans have been implemented for storms in past winters. Malloy and Rell both banned tractor trailers in bad snowstorms. Try to retain information that is truthful and not information that only confirms your obvious biases.
