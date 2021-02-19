DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is announcing a proposal to expand the state’s Open Choice Program.
He’s expected to make the announcement with other state and local officials during a news conference at 11 a.m. Stream it here:
Lamont said he’s looking to expand the program to Danbury and Norwalk.
The proposal, which the governor outlined in his budget address last week, seeks to address issues of overcrowding in many urban school districts, and extra capacity in nearby suburban schools.
The state's Open Choice program "allows urban students to attend public schools in nearby suburban towns. It allows suburban and rural students to attend public schools in a nearby urban center."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.