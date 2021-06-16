FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday that Tunxis Community College will be home to the country's only National Science Foundation next generation manufacturing technology center.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Tunxis Community College and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) College of Technology have received a $7.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to lead the nation’s only NSF National Center for Next Generation Manufacturing.
“The center will partner with leadership teams from Columbus State Community College in Ohio, College of the Canyons in California, Central Community College in Nebraska, and Indian River State College in Florida, as well as collaborators from education, industry, government and private and public organizations from throughout the United States to operationalize Industry 4.0 initiatives in Connecticut and throughout the nation,” a press release said.
The new center will be at 21 Spring Lane, adjacent to Tunxis' Farmington campus.
The property, a 44,000 square foot former manufacturing facility, was purchased in 2020 using a combination of new state bond funding and repurposing funds from other projects, the release said.
Renovations are expected to begin this summer.
“Advanced manufacturing is a major component of Connecticut’s economic future,” Gov. Lamont said. “Making sure we have a workforce prepared to meet the needs of 21st century employers is a top priority for my administration, and this is a critical investment. Connecticut’s community colleges are a great, cost-effective way for those interested in finding a meaningful career to get top-quality training. The new center at Tunxis will be uniquely positioned to contribute to our workforce pipeline.”
