WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The governor's efforts to expand broadband internet service across the state continued on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Willimantic Public Library.
Lamont emphasized his administration’s efforts to help families in Connecticut get online and leverage digital tools for learning, work, telehealth, and other applications. He highlighted the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit, or EBB, which provides a $50 credit to many residents’ monthly bills with most carriers. As of Sept. 1, nearly 70,000 Connecticut residents participated in EBB.
“We’re doing everything we can to modernize state government and ensure our residents are online, not in line,” Lamont said. “But that means each and every one of our residents needs access to the internet so that we don’t leave behind the people who need us most. There are critical efforts underway at the local, state, and federal level to overcome the digital divide, and I am grateful to every person supporting Connecticut residents and advocating for more access.”
The event coincided with National Digital Inclusion Week, which is an annual campaign promoting digital equity across the country.
Lamont was be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Rep. Joe Courtney, Willimantic Mayor Tom DeVivo, Connecticut Commission on Educational Technology executive director Doug Casey, and others.
“Connecticut is taking steps forward every day that help our residents get connected, but we know we have more work to do,” Casey said. “This year’s broadband bill will help fund the expansion of broadband in the state and help provide a clearer picture of where residents have access — and where they don’t. I’m thankful for Governor Lamont’s support in this important work and inspired by our local libraries and other community organizations that help residents make the most of technology once they get connected.”
“COVID-19 has caused disruptions in three school years now, and students and teachers have been forced to be resilient and flexible in their ability to learn and teach in unprecedented ways,” Courtney said. “Even as students finally return to classrooms, a working computer and internet access at home are absolutely essential for ensuring they can access lessons and information, remain connected to their peers, and stay in touch with their teachers whenever, and however they need to. Congress created the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to make sure that families can provide internet access for their students and so that learning isn’t further disrupted. I’m glad to see that families in Willimantic, and in towns throughout eastern Connecticut are taking advantage of this federal relief funding.”
