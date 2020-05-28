UNCASVILLE/MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- As the state continues on the positive path to reopening, two of the largest casinos in the world are defying the governor’s requests to remain closed.
Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are expected to reopen on Monday.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont is making a last-minute plea for them to reconsider.
“You’re a sovereign nation, you made that very clear,” Lamont said.
With social distanced gaming, UV light devices in the air ducts, and extra sanitation, the plan for Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun is expected to go forward Monday.
This week, both tribes gave the governor’s team a tour, but Lamont said more can and should be done.
“We’ve given them in written form, some very specific suggestions that we think would potentially save lives and up the healthcare protocols a lot,” Lamont said.
Those recommendations come from what casinos in other states are doing. The governor says Maryland is limiting casino capacity to 30 percent. Properties in upstate New York are only accepting players within a 50 mile radius. None of that is expected to happen in Connecticut.
Because gaming happens on sovereign land, the governor can’t set those requirements, but the one thing the state has threatened to do is pull the alcohol permits.
“I look at California, I see the tribes there voluntarily said we're not going to serve alcohol, alcohol is not great for social distancing, you're taking off your mask. I thought that was a really important voluntarily effort they made there,” Lamont said.
The path continues with just a few days before the casinos are set to reopen, with the governor not officially saying what, if anything, he’ll do to curb gaming in the state.
Channel 3 reached out to the tribes to see if they’ll take any of the governor’s recommendations but has not yet heard back.
