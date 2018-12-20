HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Dannel Malloy is getting ready to return to private life.
Before he leaves the governor's residence, Malloy is highlighting what he feels are his accomplishments, and even a few regrets.
Malloy says he's proud to have funded state pensions and is pleased with job growth, but the state's 88th governor raised taxes twice and had some of the lowest approval ratings.
“I did not create the environment Connecticut was in in 2011. In fact, no single governor created that situation,” said Malloy.
On Channel 3 at 6, Malloy sit down for an in depth look at the past 8 years and what advice he has for the state's new governor.
