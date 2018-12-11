HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Malloy held his last bond commission meeting on Tuesday.
Some of the highlights were more money for transportation and incentives for companies to create more jobs.
Malloy says despite criticism, he leaves office at the end of the month, having created more private sector jobs than any other administration.
Malloy has been in office almost 8 years and in that time, a lot of money has been spent, many on projects approved by state lawmakers.
He leaves office proud he says of what's been done to move connecticut forward.
In the new year, the commission will have a new governor and mostly new members.
Malloy has consistently made transportation a top priority.
In this meeting, 91 million was approved for new exit and entrance lanes on I-84 at exits 40, 41, and 42 in West Hartford.
There is also grant money for towns that want bike and walking trails.
Malloy says we must continue to make improvements.
“Other states have tolls. Gas taxes are disappearing, none of us are ostriches but some are ostrich like and want to hide from problem than address the problem,” said Malloy.
While CT has still not recovered all the jobs lost from the recession, Malloy says under his leadership, 100 thousand private sector jobs have been created, the most ever under any governor.
State government is now 13 percent smaller.
"I am proud CT has fewer municipal employees than it did when I became governor,” said Malloy.
Improvements will also be made to the state pier in New London.
Needed repairs will be made, making the area better for cargo and more business opportunities, including off shore wind power generation.
This is something governor elect, Ned Lamont is pushing for, saying it will create many new jobs.
Republican state representative Chris Davis has been a strong critic of some of Malloy’s proposals, he questions some of the transportation spending.
“In that item mentioned 91 million, but 13 million went to bike trails and walkways. Is that truly the necessity of the state of Connecticut right now when we have bridges and highways crumbling, or is something of a want rather than a need,” said Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.