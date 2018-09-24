HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Statistics about crimes committed in Connecticut were released Monday.
Gov. Dannel Malloy discussed the release of the state’s 2018 mid-year crime statistics at 11 a.m.
The new statistics show CT's crime levels are at historic lows.
Overall, Malloy says there was a 2 percent drop in crime reported in 2017 over the previous year.
That brings the overall crime in the state to the lowest level in a half century.
In February, Malloy responded to complaints about the state’s early prison release program.
"The FBI does't lie. Facts are facts, statistics are statistics, they can be examined and cross-examined, but the reality is we are enjoying the safest period of our existence in 50 years," said Malloy.
He said that prison population and violent crime is down statewide.
