HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A request has been submitted to FEMA for a presidential major disaster declaration from the severe rainstorms in September.
Governor Dannel P. Malloy submitted the request for the rainstorms and flooding that resulted in severe damage from September 25 and 26.
The request follows several weeks of data collection across the state by state and local officials.
According to the governor’s office, a joint FEMA-state preliminary damage assessment estimated that towns experienced more than $6.3 million in damage from the storms.
Most of the damage was to roads, bridges, and culverts.
“The heavy rain our state experienced came with little warning and hit fast, causing severe damage to roads and bridges throughout areas of Connecticut, and that is why we are asking the federal government to declare a disaster declaration that would help these towns recover,” Governor Malloy said. “If granted, this declaration would provide much needed assistance to those communities.”
If the request is approved, towns in Middlesex and New London counties would be eligible for assistance.
