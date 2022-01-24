BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The governor met with teachers about ongoing COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont visited with the leadership of the Connecticut Education Association, the state's largest teachers union.

They were at the Blackham School in Bridgeport at 11 a.m.

Lamont highlighted his administration's efforts to support school districts during the pandemic, including the recent distribution of more than 1.42 million self-test kits for K-12 students and staff.

Teachers protest against inadequate COVID safety conditions Thousands of public school employees, including teachers, wore black on Wednesday to protest the way schools are operating amid a COVID-19 surge.

However, teachers and other public school employees across the state have been speaking out against the way schools have been operating during a recent COVID surge that was reported following the holiday break.

They said they don't believe they have the supplies or the staffing needed to protect themselves or their students from the virus.

The CEA said it was proud of those who showed up to solidarity events on Jan. 12. Many teachers wore black that day to protest the conditions.

At the time, they called for more masks and rapid tests. They also called for the return of contact tracing.

According to a recent survey, which included more than 5,500 public school employees in Connecticut, more than 60 percent of them said they didn't feel they had the supplies and protocols in place to feel safe performing their jobs.

The teachers argued employees were getting sick because of the lax protocols, and that's what created staffing shortages.