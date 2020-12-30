HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While some states are hitting delays in coronavirus vaccinations, Connecticut is on track with its rollout.
More than 54,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
When it comes to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines, officials say Connecticut is number one in the northeast, and number eight nationwide.
Per capita, Connecticut is vaccinating at a rate that's 40 percent higher than other states.
Governor Ned Lamont said the state is on track to complete the first nursing home vaccinations by the end of next week.
One of those nursing homes is Evergreen Woods in Branford. Residents and staff will receive their first vaccine next Tuesday.
The executive director says they're looking forward to residents returning to a more social environment.
“The flood of emails that comes back from families is really relief. It is gratitude. It is really a sign of okay, there's light at the end of the tunnel,” said Blair Quasnitschka, executive director of Evergreen Woods. “Families want to see those loved ones, and as creative as we've been in getting them together safely, I’m looking forward to a world where we're not dictated by protocol, we're dictated by the wants and needs.”
The state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said the rollout will get more challenging as the phases increase.
Phase 1A is on track to finish by the end of January, which involves healthcare workers and nursing homes.
The Dept. of Public Health said they're expecting guidance for Phase 1B to come next week. The Centers for Disease Control suggests this group include frontline essential workers and people over the age of 75.
There are still a few details that need to be worked out, such as who qualifies as an essential worker, and how people will make appointments.
DPH Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford said they will also be expanding available vaccine providers for the next phase.
“We will be bringing retail pharmacies into the mix. More types of providers as we expand the eligible population for the vaccines, and as the governor mentioned we will be sending recommendations to him next week for who's the next phase,” she said.
