HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut continues to climb, but the governor said they appear to be leveling off.
White House officials said they also see signs of social distancing beginning to slow the spread.
Both, however, stressed that no one is in the clear yet.
THE LATEST: COVID-19 cases climb to 8,781, deaths rise to 335
On the national level, the numbers were more than 432,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths.
Connecticut cases climbed to 8,781 on Wednesday with 335 deaths.
To date in Connecticut, more than 31,700 tests were conducted.
At St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Thursday, people started lining up for them around 4 a.m. A doctor's order is required to be tested.
More than 1,400 patients were hospitalized in the state.
"The number of hospitalizations is pretty much what we’ve been describing the last week or so, it’s not going up exponentially, it’s going up in a lineal way," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
President Donald Trump said that restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 could begin to ease "sooner rather than later."
In other parts of the world, that could also be true.
Spain's prime minister announced on Thursday that the country reached the peak of the pandemic and will soon start the de-escalation of current lockdown measures.
The country did, however, request for its state of emergency to be extended through April 26.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations to get some Americans back to work under certain conditions, including temperature checks and keeping workers at a safe distance.
Local police departments said they'll act as enforcers.
Stratford police said they're issuing $100 fines to anyone found not observing social distancing measures.
Lamont continued to require residents to stay at least 6 feet apart with no groups of more than five people.
