HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor addressed lawmakers and the media ahead of a public hearing about a controversial proposal to include tolls on Connecticut highways.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 10 a.m.
"This is so key to economic growth and opportunity in this state," Lamont said. "In the last 30 years, we haven't added any new jobs. Shame on us. What does that cost us as a state what that means in revenues. And that's going to change."
Lamont said it was not an easy decision, but the state needs reliable revenue and not more borrowing.
"Every business that is trying to get into the state from the real estate side they ask about gridlock," he said. "Is this a state that is slowly getting its act together when it comes to transportation. Will we end the gridlock on our highways? Will our employees be able to get to work? And the answer is yes."
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe that transportation is a priority in the state.
Here is the presentation that DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti and others presented to the General Assembly's Transportation Committee.
However, lawmakers disagree on how to pay for it.
Lamont's plan calls for tolls.
While he was campaigning, he said he supported tolling only large trucks.
Now, he said it simply wouldn't generate enough revenue to modernize the state's transportation infrastructure.
Instead, Lamont is proposing anywhere from 53 to 100 toll gantries.
"It's important that we have a recurring source of revenue we need to pay for this," Lamont said in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning.
Support from cities and towns seems to be contentious. At least four communities have already passed resolutions opposing electronic tolling.
"Don’t get distracted by the number of gantries, don't get distracted on whether we will have discounts for Connecticut residents," said Rep. Laura Devlin, a Republican from Fairfield. "Any revenue shows a target of $1 billion."
Republicans said they have their own plan.
They said they want to prioritize bonding for transportation. It's a proposal that puts Connecticut taxpayers on the hook for $20 billion in debt over 30 years.
Lamont's proposal puts some of the burden on out-of-state drivers.
The public hearing began at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
It was largely attended.
See a study that was conducted in November of 2018 here.
Isn't that what taxes are for and if I'm not mistaken we are one the highest taxed states in the country yet... Our state can't figure out how to spend it correctly so just put in tolls? I remember when casinos were going to do exactly what these tolls are supposed to do. Taking more money hasn't fixed the problem in the past, we need to figure out a different way. People will start driving less and spending less which is not a great way to boost our economy. I already can't take a vacation because I'm taxed so much I can't afford it. I'm taxed on my income, I'm taxed for things like car and home, taxed when I get gas to get to work, after I'm taxed from work and gas even taxed when I visit the store to buy something. They have their hands in too much already. We do not need another tax. Taxing us when we earn it, spend it, when go to earn money and when we go to spend it. Taking our money and it looks like they are going to forcefully give us exactly what we voted against.
Enough with the talking! Just put in the tolls! If you're rich enough to drive around anywhere you want and if you have a job, you can afford it. The toll money is needed to repair our infrastructure that was neglected during 20 years of repukes lining their pockets. The money is most importantly needed to fund schools, social justice programs and to provide assistance to those in need. I am a single mother with 7 children. I haven't been able to work since 2001 thanks to shrub's lies and illegal wars. Enough is ENOUGH!
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
Why have a public hearing, they are going to install them anyway, they do not care what the public thinks
