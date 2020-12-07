HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut were directed to half-staff on Monday in remembrance of the lives lost in Pearl Harbor on this day back in 1941.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week that he directed U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
On this day, we remember the heroes who lost their lives during the #PearlHarbor attack in 1941 and the survivors who were forever shaped by the events on that day. #HonorThem #PearlHarbor79 pic.twitter.com/Z2iH3z18kN— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 7, 2020
“The attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, and we will forever remember the thousands of service members and civilians whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible day,” Lamont said. “I urge all Connecticut residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by the 'greatest generation' during World War II. In the aftermath of tragedy, they came together in the name of justice, humanity, and democracy, and each of us has benefitted from their service. We will be always grateful for everything they have provided to the United States.”
Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
In addition, Lamont announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, also known as the Q Bridge, will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights on Monday night. Beacons will project light upward from the bridge towers from sunset through the early morning hours. The bridge is named in honor of those who served during the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.