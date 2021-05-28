HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut will be at half staff in observance of Memorial Day.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave the order on Friday and said it goes into effect on Monday, May 31, from sunrise until noon.
He said it will be to honor and mourn members of the military who died in service of the United States.
Lamont said the state will also light up the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven in red, white and blue lights every night during the holiday weekend.
“Our state and our nation are forever grateful for the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and defending the freedoms that define who we are as a nation,” Lamont said. “Enlisting in the military is one of the most selfless actions someone can take, and the United States is stronger for the service of those who defend it. On this Memorial Day, I ask everyone in Connecticut to please keep in your hearts the families of those who have lost loved ones in service to our nation. We owe all of them our respect and our gratitude.”
