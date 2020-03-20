HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Following New York’s actions, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the majority of business to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During a news conference on Friday, Lamont announced a Stay Safe, Stay Home policy, which calls for all Connecticut residents, especially those over 70, to stay home unless completing essential errands.
Under the executive order, the following would remain open:
Grocery Stores
Pharmacies
Gas stations
Banks and credit unions
Package stores are allowed to remain open
Childcare
Public transportation
Ongoing construction work continues
Factory jobs at Electric Boat, Pratt and Whitney, and Sikorsky will continue
Auto and home repair stores
Businesses told to close are:
Offices
Malls
Clothing stores
All other non-essential retail
The order to stay safe and stay home does apply to all, and police will be roaming to enforce. If you don’t comply, you’ll get a gentle reminder to get home.
The non-essential businesses that remain open though would be subject to a fine.
Another big message is the lack of protective equipment, like n95 masks, face masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and thermometers. If you are a local doctor or business that has these, the state is asking for donations, but they’ll also pay.
“There’s a nationwide shortage. We did get a small allocation from the federal government and we’re getting that distributed to our hospitals and nursing homes. We have a long way to go there. If there’s any company out there with access to ppe, masks, etc., let us know who you are. We’ll buy it if we can. 211.org if you want to donate something, we’ll pay top price,” Lamont said on Friday.
