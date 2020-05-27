NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Whether you have symptoms or not, New Haven is encouraging those living and working in the Elm City to get tested.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont joined Senator Richard Blumenthal to visit a pop-up testing center on New Haven’t green.
The city has eight testing locations, and the pop-up event downtown on the green brought that number to nine. There are also plans to roll out additional testing sites as well.
“Our goal is to find the hotspots, the areas where we have positive tests and test in that locale to protect the citizens there,” said Dr. Steve Murphy, of Murphy Medical.
He and his team have been offering COVID-19 screenings in New Haven over the past month.
When it comes to testing per capita, the Elm City is one of the best in the state.
The Yale New Haven Health and CVS testing sites see hundreds of cars a day.
Throughout New Haven, there are a number of walk-up sites in predominately African American and Hispanic communities that have been hit the hardest.
“We have these pop-up sites and we have a capacity at each site to test about 100 people a day and reality is we’re testing about 30 people a day, 40 people a day,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
He said the messaging needs to change, letting folks know that testing is available, whether you have symptoms or not. The same goes for insurance.
“We have the capacity for testing now, that’s why it’s really important for public figures to say this is why we got tested, this is why you should get tested, at no cost, no questions asked,” Lamont said.
Senator Blumenthal and Elicker got tested on the green on Wednesday, with Lamont joining them in encouraging others to do just that.
“We’re taking tests to where people are, making it easier for them to get tested and what a difference that makes,” Lamont said.
While it saw a drop in testing last week, the state says its testing about 42,000 people a week with a goal of doubling that number by mid-June.
“The most important thing here is if you want a test, you should be able to get a test. If you’re going to visit your grandmother, if you’re going to visit a friend who’s immunocompromised, if you have a worry because you’ve been exposed, you should test, because if you can’t test, you can’t do any of the rest,” Murphy said.
Dr. Murphy has three community sites in New Haven, saying he’s working with the city to add two more locations.
Yale New Haven Health System will also be opening up two additional testing sites in the city in the future. One will be on Orchard Street at the former strong school. That will eventually replace the current site at Sargent Drive, which will close down for construction.
(2) comments
The tyrannical government "encourages" you to get tested, Tom. I guess you don't own a vehicle with a government mandated issued license plate. You just stay home and read don't you? Thank you for educating us.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
I'm thinking it's time folks do some reading?
https://www.britannica.com/topic/totalitarianism
https://www.bmj.com/rapid-response/2011/10/30/national-health-care-and-totalitarianism
https://books.google.com/books?id=tCu-4vX83OoC&pg=PA28&lpg=PA28&dq=totalitarian+government+requiring+mandatory+medical+exams&source=bl&ots=u9bZubwPnf&sig=ACfU3U14Cq03Q_YBJSUyIletwkZX1YM1VQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj4yJeg99TpAhUhknIEHdqzCsMQ6AEwEHoECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q=totalitarian%20government%20requiring%20mandatory%20medical%20exams&f=false
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.