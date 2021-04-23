WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont announced his proposal for how the state should invest funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
A news conference was held at the Naugatuck Valley Community College.
He outlined key initiatives that are part of his proposal for how Connecticut should invest the COVID-19 recovery aid that it is set to receive from the federal government.
A press release said legislation that was recently adopted by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by the governor requires Lamont to give lawmakers a plan for investing the federal funds by April 26.
After that, the state’s Appropriations Committee has until May 16 to create its own plan for funding, and then the two plans will be subject to final negotiations between the legislature and the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.