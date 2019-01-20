HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont partially activated the state's Emergency Operations Center on Saturday evening as Winter Storm Yoshi approached Connecticut.
The center opened at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will remain open as needed during the storm.
Lamont said he has been in contact with the major utility companies to make sure they are prepared in advance of Yoshi.
As of Sunday morning, Eversource was reporting a little more than 800 customers to be without power, most of them being in Monroe. See the outage details here.
During the partial activation the EOC will be staffed with members of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police, the Department of Transportation and liaisons from both Eversource and United Illuminating.
Lamont said he will not issue a tractor-trailer ban on the state's highways, but is urging caution for those who need to be on the roads.
"If you don't have to travel tonight, stay home. Our plows need to clear the roads and the more traffic is on the roads, the more difficult it becomes for them to do their jobs. Be cautious, stay home if you can," said Gov. Lamont said on Saturday night.
Updates will be provided as needed throughout the storm and any clean up.
For information on warming centers or shelters during the storm, dial 2-1-1 or click here.
