HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After the Centers for Disease Control endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older, Gov. Ned Lamont said the shot is now available to those ages 12 to 15 in Connecticut.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and saving lives,” Lamont said on Wednesday. “Expanding the vaccination program to this age group is going to be incredibly beneficial in terms of getting our schools back to normal and encouraging safe, summer enrichment activities.”

Parents and legal guardians of the roughly 170,000 residents between the ages of 12 to 15 can now sign their children up for an appointment or visit a walk-up clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12 to 15 years old.

“This is welcome news for many parents, school officials, summer camp directors, and students themselves,” Connecticut Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Getting this age group vaccinated is a great way to start the summer for many children and their families. While COVID-19 generally doesn’t affect children as severely as adults, children are not immune from contracting and getting sick with the virus, nor are they immune from spreading it to adults and others who may not be able to be vaccinated. I strongly urge parents with children in this age group to get your children vaccinated.”

The state said as of Tuesday, May 11, more than 71% of Connecticut residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 56% are fully vaccinated, the highest rate in the nation.

To find a vaccine clinic call 877-918-2224 or click here.