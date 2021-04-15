(WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont released new information about hotspots in the state, as well as the vaccination efforts that are underway.
According to data maps shown during Lamont’s afternoon COVID briefing on Thursday, Naugatuck valley is still struggling when it comes to COVID cases.
That part of the state was highlighted as a hotspot last week.
The city where the infection is the highest is Waterbury.
Lamont said the state will take more action to make sure residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“We’re bringing the Griffin Hospital vans there. I don’t want to see any vaccine left at the end of the day. It’s really important,” Lamont said Thursday.
When it comes to vaccination rates by areas, the shoreline, parts of Litchfield County and Fairfield County are all vaccinated to a high degree.
Old Lyme comes in first with 75 percent of residents vaccinated.
However, Waterbury is very behind.
“Often, it’s in the cities where we have a little more hesitancy and more access problems. We have to continue to do a good job there and make an extra effort, but you also see in our rural areas that has a town very heavily vaccinated next to one that’s less so, so there’s some cultural things and local departments of public health, but we got to emphasize it’s in the interest of the entire state, the entire community to make sure nobody gets left behind,” Lamont said.
On Thursday, there were 505 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 reported in the state. Officials said the majority of them are unvaccinated people.
Yale New Haven Hospital told Eyewitness News that it has treated just seven fully vaccinated people, out of hundreds of non-vaccinated patients.
Meanwhile, Hartford HealthCare said it had one fully vaccinated person get hospitalized.
Lamont said he wants to use these statistics to connect with the unvaccinated population and those who may still be on the fence.
“We can show you town by town that the correlation between vaccinations and infections is direct. We can show you hospitalizations, those who are older, are not being hospitalized much at this point, it’s just younger people there. We’ve got to do a better job of continuing to get our mobile vans, bring the vaccine to you,” Lamont said.
Those vans will be mobilized to some of the bigger cities in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.