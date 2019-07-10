WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – If you missed out on Woodstock five decades ago, you may be able to relive the famous festival right here in Connecticut.
To mark the 50th anniversary of the concert, Governor Ned Lamont wants to hold a smaller version in Woodstock, Connecticut.
Lamont is helping to plan a Woodstock themed battle of the bands at the Woodstock Fair.
It’s going to feature tribute bands of classic acts like Jimi Hendrix and Jannis Joplin.
“Woodstock, New York, that plan did not work out and we are going to come back with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Woodstock, Connecticut. I am working with the first selectman there. We have over a dozen bands who want to compete for the right to be the Woodstock band of the year,” Lamont said.
The governor said the event will be a battle of the bands with $17,000 in prize money up for grabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.