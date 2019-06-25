HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut workers will be given more access to paid and medical leave.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign a bill on that promise on Tuesday in Hartford.
Lamont said he'll sign the bill in front of Hartford Prints.
This bill almost never made it that far because of its controversial nature.
Lamont was close to vetoing it.
The bill was scrutinized by both political parties.
“We all agreed on the need to pass this landmark support for working families so they don’t have to choose between the job they need and the family they love, or their own health," Lamont said. "At the same time, I want to make it clear that while the board will consider both public and private entities for administration, there will be no profit motive to deny any applicant.”
Lamont said he supported the bill after the size of the commission was reduced and he was given the power to select the majority of the members.
The pot of money will be funded through a payroll tax of half a percent from every Connecticut employee.
The bill signing ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m.
