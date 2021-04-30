MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has plans to increase educational opportunities and boost tourism this summer.
During a news conference in Mystic on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a proposal that would give children access to local museums this summer, for free.
The initiative was part of a proposal that Lamont presented earlier this week to lawmakers.
If approved, the program would allocate the federal COVID-19 recovery funding that the state is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Under the program, all Connecticut children 18 and under, plus one accompanying adult, can visit any of the state’s participating museums free of charge from July 1 to Sept. 6.
Lamont said so far, Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport Museum, Beardsley Zoo, Connecticut Science Center, and the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk have all expressed interest in participating.
The state will invite all museums across the state to participate in the coming weeks.
The program also requires authorization from the state legislature.
“Connecticut has some of the best museums in the region, and they were significantly impacted by the pandemic,” Lamont said. “Investing these recovery dollars into our museums just makes sense. Not only will it help support the continued operation of these museums, but it also provides an opportunity for children who’ve lost out on classroom experience to spend some time this summer exploring new educational experiences. This is a win-win and I think it will be a very popular option for families across Connecticut this summer.”
