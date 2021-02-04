HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is hoping new legislation will help make college more accessible for first generation and low-income students.
Thursday morning, he met with UConn President Tom Katsouleas, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Interim President Jane Gates, and other education leaders about the proposal.
“What we're trying to do is make sure when it comes to higher education, we take away what Jane said, those procedures and road blocks,” Lamont said. “If you reach that GPA, I'd like you to be automatically admitted, I’d like the presumption being higher education is in your future and what that means.”
The bill would mean a faster completion requirement for high school students, a new auto admissions program to the four state universities, and a new policy that students will not be excluded from taking high quality courses based on their grades.
