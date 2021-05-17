HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is proposing to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan to help schools in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont and acting commissioner of education Charlene Russell-Tucker planned a news conference on Monday morning.
It is set for 11 a.m. Stream it here or below:
They'll be at the Greene-Hills School in Bristol to talk about COVID-19 recovery funding for Connecticut Schools.
Lamont said the money would come from the state's portion of resources from the American Rescue Plan.
(1) comment
This makes absolutely no sense. Schools, largely have been closed, and have saved gobs of locally supported taxpayer money related to daily janitorial services, paper, supplies, utilities, maintenance, bussing services, just to name a few. Even schools that have been open haven't suffered any monetary effects; local budgets that you vote on annually in your town, have continued to support them. The taxpayers that support those budgets, who are unemployed continue to pay taxes, and even see them go up, and the Gov wants to give schools more money? This is nothing but a political ploy by a Governor who is proving his inability to lead without political favors. When God said Brains, Ned thought he said Trains, and got on and left.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.