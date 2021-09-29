Gov. Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor provided an update on Connecticut's state employee vaccination mandate.

Lamont announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month.

He said that all state employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID tested on a weekly basis. 

Medical or religious exemptions were available.

The mandate went into effect on Monday.

