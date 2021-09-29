HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor provided an update on Connecticut's state employee vaccination mandate.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Stream it live below:
During his first COVID-19 briefing since May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact thousands of workers.
Lamont announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month.
He said that all state employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID tested on a weekly basis.
Medical or religious exemptions were available.
The mandate went into effect on Monday.
