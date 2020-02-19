HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said a vote on his trucks-only tolls proposal isn’t going to happen right now.
During a news conference, the governor said the legislature is taking too long to come together for a vote, but Senate Democrats simply say they need more time to prepare for a debate.
The governor said he's tired of delays from the legislature and plans to pay for short-term infrastructure issues through bonding instead of tolls.
Lamont went on to say Democratic leadership had pledged to him that they would vote on the proposal this week on Thursday, but recently lawmakers told him they needed more time, at least another week or so.
In a statement, Senate Democrats asked for five more days to plan for a debate on the topic, saying “We are still confident that Senate Democrats have the votes to pass a comprehensive transportation plan which includes 12 toll gantries on 18-wheeler trucks only. We are prepared to hold a session next week to vote on a bill to make the necessary transportation investments for Connecticut’s economic development, residents, and businesses. We have worked with the House and the Governor’s office consistently over the past 10 months to finalize the transportation issue and have proposed numerous solutions over that time period. We remain committed to investing in Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure."
Lamont said he’s tired of playing the waiting game, so now he plans to take $200 million out of bonding to pay for road and bridge repairs, instead of raising that money through tolls.
Republican lawmakers responded on Wednesday evening, saying they think the halt on a tolls vote is a good idea.
"We think that's a great idea. It has sucked the oxygen out of this building for almost two years now, and there's a lot of legislative business that we must do and everyone waiting with baited breath whether or not there are votes to support tolls or not has taken away other business in the capitol," said Republican State Senator Len Fasano.
"I think that it's pretty clear that the House and Senate Republicans are very capable and have done time after time many hours of debate on issues we feel passionate about," said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides. "That should not have been a surprise to anybody, but I will say thank you to Senator Looney for understanding this is a very serious issue. This was an issue that was very troublesome and the fact that they didn't have the votes or the votes were questionable."
Lamont admits this isn't the best solution, but he feels it’s the only way forward due to the gridlock in the legislature.
"I hate to do it this way. It's bonding in place of other things that are priorities, but right now there are no other option on the table,” Lamont said.
He adds that even though he has essentially given up on the toll proposal for this legislative session, he does hope it is approved in the future.
Initially, shortly after he was elected, Lamont wanted to toll all cars and trucks on Connecticut roads. However, after it became clear he didn't have enough support to move forward, he shifted the plan to only toll tractor trailers on a dozen state bridges.
Stay with Channel 3 as this continues to be a developing story.
(1) comment
I think there is plenty of money around if the democrats would stop wasting it on themselves and things that CT doesn't need, and stop wasting money on people that don't want to work. The tolls idea should have never happened. Leave it up to democrats to think of ways to waste our middle case hard earned money, tolls is just another word for tax. I think CT better shape up for small state and so many taxes and no money cause of these democrats in office. maybe Lamont should stop living in free house, free heating, free cars, free health care, etc. and so many of the other democrats in their big wealthy homes that the average middle case person can't afford, cause we pay for everything.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.