HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are new plans to create more economic development in the state.
On Thursday, a number of reforms were unveiled, aimed at creating jobs and protecting taxpayer money.
Announcing a new plan, Gov. Ned Lamont said companies always ask what the state will do for them.
He then unveiled his proposals at Upward Hartford, an incubator for start-up companies looking to grow.
A big change would be to stop giving companies huge tax breaks and other financial incentives up front.
Instead, companies would be rewarded after they create jobs, not before.
Numbers show Connecticut has been spending about $16,000 per job. The goal is to bring it down between $5,000 and $10,000.
The plan also offers more incentives for businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans, and could help Hartford.
“We need to work on raising incomes and the way to do that is creating more good paying jobs in the city,” said David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic Community Development.
For example, GalaxE.Solutions, an IT consulting company, wants to grow its Hartford operation.
They started with five employees and expect to grow to as many as 200. Many of the employees are younger and want to live in urban areas.
"Hartford could be a great place, it’s not that expensive to live here, to be honest, and the standard of living not bad compared to big cities where I come from,” said Chandra Dyamangoudar.
Because Lamont’s economic plan is different from the current one, there has to be legislative changes. He’s proposing a number of bills, which he says will create jobs and benefit the capitol city.
