HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont released a statewide strategic plan on workforce development.
The plan was created by Lamont’s Workforce Council, and includes recommendations that are focused on “setting a coordinated, statewide strategy for building an equitable, inclusive, and innovative workforce that meets the needs of the current economic environment and has the ability to adapt to the needs of the future.”
The announcement was made at Stanley Black & Decker’s Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.
“From the very beginning of my administration, I have emphasized how critical a strong workforce is for the success of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “This pandemic has made this more relevant than ever. This effort, led by the Governor’s Workforce Council, is laying the foundation for not only a robust workforce, but the long-term success of Connecticut as a whole.”
The strategic plan focuses on four key areas:
- Developing a workforce agenda that reflects the talent needs of business and industry
- Building an educational system that is agile and able to meet these needs
- Ensuring students and job seekers have the support they need to maintain participation in the workforce
- Crafting a data system infrastructure that tracks outcomes and progress of the workforce over time
See the full plan here.
