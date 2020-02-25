HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has agreed to release bonding money for cities and towns across the state.
Lamont was withholding the money until his transportation bill passed.
Republicans are accusing the governor of holding municipal aid hostage.
Since tolls have not been voted on, Lamont has agreed to bond $625 million to help towns pay for road projects and school construction.
His entire bond package is $1.5 billion, with $200 million for transportation.
“These are critically important issues for municipalities. Many of us have maintenance projects that need to be done that we can’t afford to delay from a public safety standpoint,” said Michael Fred, North Haven First Selectman.
Lamont is pushing legislature to get the bond bill done by March 6.
If they can’t get the entire thing done by then, it will at least get the town aid road and municipal road aid done by March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.