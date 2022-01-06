(WFSB) - If you work at a hospital or long term care facility, you better make your booster appointment soon.
The governor and the Connecticut Hospital Association announced boosters will now be required.
Last September, the governor had ordered state and long term care employees to get the vaccine or be let go.
During his first COVID-19 briefing since May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact thousands of workers.
Four months later, we are caught up in another COVID surge where staffing is a major problem.
Nursing home staff, residents, and hospital employees are all getting infected.
With hospitalization numbers rising, the state can't afford to lose more workers, so tonight, Governor Ned Lamont says that long term care facility employees must get the booster.
In addition, the Connecticut Hospital Association made the same call. All hospital and health system employees will also be required to be boosted.
"That will open up capacity in our hospitals, make it easier for us to transfer people from the hospital to nursing homes, and allow us to get back to regular normal hours in a nursing home," Lamont explained.
Officials say over eighty percent of long term care facility residents have the vaccine, but only about thirty percent of staff do, so the state wants to see that change and staff wont be allowed to choose testing as an alternative.
Hartford HealthCare President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Flaks weighed in shortly after the governor's announcement, saying:
"Booster requirement is an important next step.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement requiring COVID-19 boosters is both timely and appropriate.
Hartford HealthCare fully supports this decision, which is firmly based on scientific evidence and supported by data. Boosters are highly effective in preventing the most serious effects of the coronavirus.
Taking this step is especially important now, as COVID-related hospitalizations rise, and the state’s positivity rate remains high.
We stand with the Connecticut Hospital Association and other groups in endorsing this requirement, and we will announce Hartford HealthCare’s plans to provide booster doses for colleagues who have not yet had them in the near future."
