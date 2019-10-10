FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new poll shows a growing number of people who are displeased with the governor's job performance.
The poll from Sacred Heart University's Institute for Public Policy and The Hartford Courant was released on Thursday.
Read the complete results of the poll here.
It said 46.9 percent of Connecticut voters disapproved of the way Gov. Ned Lamont is handling his job.
That's 7 points higher than it was during a poll taken in May.
“The honeymoon for Gov. Lamont was short lived, and residents are watching his performance closely," said Lesley DeNardis, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy. "As one might expect, attitudes vary significantly by party affiliation, income and age. Key considerations for residents in gauging the governor’s performance were kitchen table issues such as the cost of consumer goods and the recent sales tax increases affecting their pocketbooks. Concerns over the availability of jobs, insurance costs and the ongoing impasse over tolls rounded out their list of top issues."
Nearly three quarters of state Republicans disapprove of his performance at 74.2 percent. On the unaffiliated side, 53.1 percent disapprove. For Democrats, the rating was 26.5 percent.
Voters said the area in which they most disapprove is Lamont's handling of taxes.
The area in which they most approve is how he's been dealing with education.
The poll also asked about the quality of life in Connecticut.
The majority of Connecticut residents, 59.4 percent, reported that their quality of life was "excellent" or "good."
However, 27.8 percent said the quality of life in the state is declining.
On the other side, 14.9 percent believe it is improving.
Another topic covered in the poll concerned controversial e-cigarettes.
Over two-thirds, 72.5 percent, of Connecticut residents surveyed reported to “strongly” or “somewhat” support the ban on flavored e-cigarettes.
Researchers conducted a 34-question Connecticut-specific scientific survey on behalf of the SHU Institute for Public Policy. They interviewed 1,000 residents either by phone or electronically. Statistically, the sampling represents a margin for error of +/-3.02 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.
