HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office released updated data on the state’s COVID vaccine and testing compliance.
Among the state’s Executive Branch, overall compliance remains high with 95 percent of employees fully vaccinated or current with their weekly testing.
“When including those who are temporarily out of compliance due to incomplete or late testing result submissions and are in the process of becoming compliant, that percentage increases to more than 99%,” the governor’s office said.
Overall, the vaccination rate is currently at 80.8 percent, which is an increase from 78.5% on Oct. 7.
Among employees who have chosen not to comply are 22 who have been separated from their employment, 29 who have been placed on unpaid leave, and 70 who are in the process of being placed on unpaid leave due to their ongoing non-compliant status.
