UNCASVILLE (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun Casino will be opening earlier than previously announced, for what leadership is calling a private event.
According to President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton, the casino has “extended an invitation to a very limited number of guests of Connecticut and Rhode Island only and are planning for a response rate that is entirely manageable.”
Hamilton says the private event will have restricted numbers for invited guests.
The casino is also working with employee who may not feel comfortable returning to work as well.
"The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. As we approach our Phase One of reopening, we are excited to welcome back a number of our valued team members,” Hamilton said in a written statement. “We respect and understand not all team members may be comfortable returning to work at this time and continue to work with them to extend their furloughs.”
Hamilton also stated the casino has invested over $1 million n safety measures which include operating gaming floors at a 50 percent capacity which will be monitored strictly.
Thermal temperature checks at all entrances, UV air filtration and plexiglass dividers at various points of contact are also included in the plan.
Earlier Thursday evening Governor Ned Lamont voiced his opinion on the tribe's decision.
"I respect the tribes. They made a good faith effort to make a toxic situation a little safer and that’s important. We’re going to be sitting down talking tomorrow, doing everything I can. Look, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, they’re all delaying the opening a little bit longer, even Las Vegas. I’d like to think we can hold off or at least see what other accommodations we can make to do it as safe as possible," Lamont said.
On Friday, Gov. Lamont said both casinos are in fact opening on Saturday, but he said they will require face masks for all guests.
He added that the casinos agreed to not allow anyone from out of state to stay at their hotels through Phase 1.
