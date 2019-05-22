HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut remains the only state in the region without paid family medical leave, but lawmakers continue to be hopeful that they can change that.
The state Senate scheduled a vote on a proposal for Wednesday, however Gov. Ned Lamont said he would veto their bill.
"This is not a bill I will support," Lamont said on Wednesday afternoon.
FMLA, or Family Medical Leave Act, would make all employees pay to cover those who need time off to take care of a relative.
Employees could take up to 12 weeks, and the plan would run by quasi public board.
Lawmakers have said that several things need to happen before paid family medical leave can become a reality in the state.
They said wages, what's considered 'a family,' and what percentage should be covered are among the items that need to be hashed out.
A petition in favor of paid family medical leave was delivered to Lamont earlier this spring. It contained 5,000 signatures.
Lamont's initial bill allowed for up to 3 months, with compensation varying depending on salary.
"We are starting up at $400 million company, a big new insurance program. The idea it will be lead by this top heavy bureaucracy, 13 or 15 people, you need to need a super majority to get anything passed," Lamont said on Wednesday.
Lamont said the Democrats plan is not a recipe for success, but the Senate president is planning to run the bill anyway, saying they can work out the details later.
"So we have some disagreements on how you get there, but I agree with Senator Looney and Senator Duff this is our top priority and we can get there," said Republican State Senator Julie Kushner.
Republicans have unveiled their own plan, which includes insurance companies. Read it here.
"The Democrats proposal that we have seen is a payroll tax, plain and simple. A payroll tax you can not opt out of, you have no choice, you may never use it," said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides.
However, the GOP plan is optional. Lamont and Democrats are against that.
In the meantime, those hoping paid family leave would pass are disappointed.
"That means another delay and we will be behind our surrounding states, passing a policy we really need to retain young workers," said Carol Williams, who supports paid family leave.
Lamont said he's been meeting with Democrats.
Senate leaders say if FMLA passes on Wednesday they can always add an amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.