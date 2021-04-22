HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Plans are in the works to enhance workforce development in the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll lay out the plans during a virtual news conference at 11 a.m.
He said his administration's plans include using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to rebuild Connecticut’s workforce which was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. It will do that through the enhancement of the state’s workforce development programs.
Lamont will be joined by Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy executive director Dr. Kelli Vallieres, and representatives of several businesses and workforce development providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.