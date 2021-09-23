Gov. says kids 5-11 could possibly get vaccinated next month

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – During a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on COVID booster shots, and discussed when children could possibly get the vaccine.
Right now, 460,000 children are not vaccinated in the state, but that will change if emergency use is approved for those ages 5 to 11 years old in the next few weeks.
The Department of Public Health commissioner said right now, COVID numbers in Connecticut are trending in the right direction.
On Thursday, the state's positivity rate was 2.28 percent.
She added that they’ll continue to look better and better if kids in that age group could get vaccinated.
Trials for the vaccine are currently underway for ages 5 to 11.
Right now, health experts say if all goes to plan, there could be a vaccine authorized for kids by Halloween.
On Thursday, state officials said Connecticut is preparing for that possibility.
“DPH is working extensively for pediatricians to get them enrolled in immunization program in anticipation of that. Parents and children should anticipate a lot of opportunities to be vaccinated, in traditional healthcare settings they are used to, pediatrician offices, settings that are comfortable to kids,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer.
The Dept. of Public Health also said children will be able to get the shot at traditional vaccine clinics across the state.
Regarding booster shots, Gov. Lamont said there are 800 sites in the state ready to give them out, both by appointment and walk-up.
The booster shot will be available for people older than 65-years-old, and people in the high-risk category.
So, anyone with a heart condition, diabetes and other underlying health issues.
Again, the booster shot is only for people who got the Pfizer vaccine.
Boosters for those with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shot have not yet been approved.
Many are wondering if it’ll be difficult to get the shot, but state officials say they don’t anticipate the crowds we saw when the vaccine was first available.
“The one thing I would say is that people have to remember they already have immunity. This isn’t going from zero immunity and the mad rush that we had back in the spring. But for our older adults I would recommend, now that we have these recommendations, they go out there and get their boosters,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state’s commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health.
