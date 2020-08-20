HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut reached a milestone in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as the state surpassed more than a million tests done.
With the positivity rate still low, many parents still want to know just how ready districts are for reopening schools.
During the governor’s briefing on Thursday, the metrics in each county show the process is on track for the reopening.
The Department of Education said districts are ready to reopen and are preparing.
In states where they already started the fall semester, there have been reports of students testing positive for COVID-19.
This brings questions of what happens if there’s a confirmed case in a class.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the idea of getting back to school is rooted in co-horting, or students being in pods.
As of now, there are plans being developed to further help districts on how to close a classroom, a school or building wing.
“We have folks from our agency, superintendents and people from DPH (Dept. of Public Health) working on it this week and we’re hoping to get that out as soon as next week so districts can have that information to go along with the metrics and some of the scenarios that we’ve already shared on when to isolate students and when to quarantine,” said Dept. of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.
