HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The worst of the storm is over and now clean-up is underway.
Tropical Storm Henri brought hours of heavy rain and a lot of flooding.
Gov. Ned Lamont said it will take a few days to restore power and drain some of the water.
Power outages from the storm in Connecticut reached about 30,000, but Rhode Island got hit much worse with 70,000 outages.
Lamont said the utilities got it right this time.
“A lot of folks came from all over the region. It was better to be overprepared than underprepared. I'd like to say, a little credit where credit is due, Marissa and our team put some pressure on the utilities to get it right this time, and I’d like to think we got it a lot better right,” Lamont said.
The biggest tree damage is in the eastern part of the state, but flooding was an issue all over and will continue to be.
Connecticut is still going to get at least another inch or more of rain and that will make things worse. The ground is already saturated because of all the rain the state has gotten this summer.
As for the power outages, most should have power back in three days.
Connecticut has also declared a state of emergency with FEMA and will be eligible for relief.
