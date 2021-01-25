EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced that he'll be holding a Monday morning news conference at a COVID-19 vaccine site.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll visit the mass vaccination site that was set up in the vicinity of Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
It's set to begin at 10 a.m. Stream it here or below.
Lamont will be joined by Public Health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc, Pratt & Whitney president Christopher Calio, and Community Health Center president and CEO Mark Masselli.
An old runway owned by Pratt & Whitney recently became a mass vaccine distribution site in the area.
RELATED: Runway in East Hartford converted into mass drive-thru vaccine clinic
It opened to eligible patients last week.
Information about vaccination sites around the state can be found here.
