WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- It was a year ago when Gov. Ned Lamont formally closed down all of the schools in the state.
To mark the occasion on Tuesday, Lamont visited Windsor Locks High School to outline how far the state has come since then.
From the day schools closed, Lamont said his team and districts all over the state were preparing for online learning and hybrid learning.
Now, returning to the classroom is the top priority.
“You are saying come on back. We've got three more months left in this school year. You can do it safely and what a different it will make,” he said.
"We are so thankful for all the hard work, teachers, food workers, everyone coming together to have an environment that is safe for our students to come back too,” said the state’s acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.
Teachers said getting staff vaccinated has given families the reassurance it is safe to send their children to school, in person.
