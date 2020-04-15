HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor wants some more federal help in the fight against the coronavirus.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday that he, along with the support of the state's congressional delegation, submitted a supplementary request to President Donald Trump for enhanced financial support.
“The size and scope of this public health emergency is unprecedented,” Lamont said. “The president has acknowledged this in declaring a major disaster in every state in the nation. If approved, this request would bring much needed additional financial assistance to the state and our municipalities.”
The request is looking for the federal government to authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover 100 percent of costs incurred to save lives and protect public health. It would extend financial assistance directly to affected residents.
It also requests that Connecticut become eligible for the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Under Trump's March 27 Major Disaster Declaration, FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of eligible COVID-19 expenses for state and local governments, as well as the state's tribal nations.
RELATED: FEMA approves Gov. Lamont's major disaster declaration request
Lamont thanked the president for the previously announced approval of 100 percent reimbursement for the costs associated with activation of the Connecticut National Guard, which is providing the state with support during emergency response to the pandemic.
It is a state activation of the Guard, which means that Lamont continues to command its forces through Connecticut’s Adjutant General and Joint Staff.
Lamont's letter to Trump can be read here:
(1) comment
So do you want the presidents help or do you want him to mind his own business? I am very confused. You said he has no right to tell the state what to do yet you want him to pay for your expenses?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.