HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor signed a bill on Friday aimed at providing help for counting absentee ballots.
Gov. Ned Lamont attended a bill signing ceremony at Hartford City Hall at 10 a.m.
The bill allows local election officials to open the outer envelope used in absentee ballots and verify the legitimacy of the inner envelope beginning on Friday, OCt. 30 at 5 p.m., rather than 6 a.m. on Election Day, as was previously required. The inner envelope, which contains a voter’s submitted ballot, still cannot be opened or the ballot counted until the day of the election.
“In America, every voter has the right to cast their ballot and have that ballot accurately counted, even during a pandemic,” Lamont said. “This slight change in our election laws will provide some extra time for our registrars and town clerks to do their necessary administrative work, while ensuring that each ballot is safe and secure.”
The measure overwhelmingly passed through the legislature on Wednesday.
RELATED: Absentee ballot bill passes overwhelmingly in special session
It was born following concerns from town clerks who feared not being able to keep up with the amount of ballots that they would receive.
In the primary election, 68 percent of voters used mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number could be even higher in the Nov. 3 general election.
The usual number is around 5 percent.
“Absentee ballots are a proven, reliable, and safe option for voters, and every valid vote cast will be a vote counted in the state of Connecticut,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. “This modest change to the process will make it a little easier for local election officials as they prepare for Election Day. No one should have to choose between protecting their health and casting their ballot.”
Opponents of absentee ballots shared concerns about the potential for fraud and human error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.