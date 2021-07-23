STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Legislation supporting the growth of Connecticut's shellfish industry was signed by the governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a ceremony for 2 p.m. on Friday at the Birdseye Street Boat Launch in Stratford. Stream it below:
The legislation is Public Act 21-24, "An Act Concerning Connecticut’s Shellfish Restoration Program, the Connecticut Seafood Council and the Taxation of Certain Underwater Farmlands."
Lamont said the bill supports growth in the state's shellfish industry in an effort to protect the sustainability of what he called a "vibrant sector of the economy."
He was joined by Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, legislators, agricultural advocates, and business representatives.
“Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors in Connecticut, and this legislation continues to move the dial on this industry receiving some of the same protections and support that land farmers receive,” Governor Lamont said. “My administration will continue focusing on commonsense changes like these that business owners in Connecticut deserve. I look forward to seeing this already great industry continue to grow. Let’s spread the word far and wide, Connecticut has some of the best oysters around.”
The governor also stated that there are environmental benefits to shellfish aquaculture.
They improving sediment quality through the harvesting process, stabilizing sediments and helping to protect the shoreline from erosion, and providing critical ecosystem functions by creating structure and habitat for other species that provide a food source for fish and other marine species.
